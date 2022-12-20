Bekah Fountain joined KCCU in fall of 2022 as the station’s News Director.

She graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham in May 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in political science. While in college, Bekah completed an internship with Girl Scouts Of North Alabama as the social media and journalism intern.

Previously, Bekah was a Social Media Coordinator for Hilliary Communications and Digital Content Coordinator and journalist for Hilliary Media Group, where she managed multiple Facebook pages and two websites.

Bekah worked for three years in news as a production assistant and morning producer at KSWO.