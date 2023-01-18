Soccer Mommy: Tiny Desk Concert

When Sophie Allison says to our friends and coworkers assembled around the desk, "We're finally doin' it," she really means it. A little less than exactly three years ago, Allison had just released the wonderful Color Theory as Soccer Mommy; it's an album that marked significant strides in her songwriting and production. A big year was doubtless in store for her and her bandmates... and we all know how that went. The band's visit to the Tiny Desk, scheduled for March 30, 2020, was the first of many to be canceled due to the pandemic.

That time in history required a lot of lemonade-making from all of us; we at NPR Music and beyond were lucky that, not too long after lockdown had sunk its teeth in, Soccer Mommy was the first to record a Tiny Desk (Home) performance for us. It was an early, much-needed sign that life might still be waiting for us on the other end. But, as we've learned well, there's no replacement for proximity.

With all of that indelibly in mind, it was particularly lovely and emotional welcoming Sophie, guitarist Julian Powell, keyboard player Rodrigo Avendano, bassist Nickolas Widener and percussionist Rollum Haas, finally, to the Tiny Desk. Their four-song set, with work from each era of Soccer Mommy's catalog, is beautifully performed and contoured. Welcome back to your debut, Soccer Mommy.

SET LIST

"Shotgun"

"circle the drain"

"newdemo"

"Still Clean"

MUSICIANS

Sophie Allison - vocals, guitar

Julian Powell - guitar

Rodrigo Avendano - keyboards

Nickolas Widener - bass

Rollum Haas - drum machine

