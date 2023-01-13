6 Images
FYE 2023 Thank-You Gifts
Start your monthly membership today and receive one of the following thank-you gifts: the NPR-KOSU t-shirt, the KOSU-SPY umbrella, the Keep It Local OK gift card or digital subscriptions to New York Times Games or NewYorker.com.
At $5/month, you can get TWO 2023 Keep it Local Cards, good for discounts across the state of Oklahoma.
At $10/month, you can get a New York Times Games digital subscription.
At $15/month, you can get the NPR-KOSU t-shirt!
At $20/month, you can get the KOSU–SPY compact umbrella.
At $30/month, you can get a year-long digital subscription to NewYorker.com.
