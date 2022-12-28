© 2021 KOSU
Campaign to get people to try chicken feet used a fake photo of soccer star

Published December 28, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

If Cristiano Ronaldo made a Facebook post promoting something, would you try it? Egyptian nutrition officials hope people would after they posted a photo of the soccer star eating chicken feet. They see chicken feet as a low-cost alternative for protein with the country facing rising food costs. Thing is, though, the photo was fake. Actually, the chicken feet were real. The Ronaldo was fake - photoshopped in. Egyptian media called foul, both in bird and soccer terms, and the post was deleted.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

