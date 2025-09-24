© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU is pushing toward the future — join us!
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters.
Donate now!

Greetings from Guatemala, where one person's trash becomes another's colorful art

By Greg Dixon
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Greg Dixon

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

I was taking my 12-year-old daughter on her first-ever trip overseas, to Antigua, Guatemala. International travel always brings a new perspective, and that was especially true as I was seeing a different country through her wide, awe-filled eyes.

While visiting a museum of Indigenous textiles in a town a few miles outside the city, I spotted this lovely hanging planter in the shape of a bird. As I got closer, I realized it was made entirely out of an old tire. It's an ingenious example of reusing trash to make something beautiful. And it's a reminder that culture is everywhere if you let your eye linger.

See more photos from around the world:

All the Far-Flung Postcards can be found here.

Copyright 2025 NPR
World News
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!