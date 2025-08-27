Are you a new grandparent? NPR wants to hear from you for National Grandparent's Day

Mothers and fathers have had their days. On Sep. 7, it's the grandma and grandpa's turn. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation dedicating the first Sunday after Labor Day to celebrate grandparents. It's a day to recognize the wisdom, perspective and fundamental civic values that grandparents provide.

This year, NPR wants to hear from grandparents who are new to their role. Have you just become a grandparent, or are you expecting your first grandchild soon? Share your experience with us, and you could be featured in an upcoming issue of the Up First newsletter.

Please submit responses by Sep. 3.

