In pictures: emotional scenes as Israel and Hamas trade hostages for prisoners

In Saturday's second round of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges, Hamas freed 17 hostages and Israel released 39 Palestinian detainees.

Meanwhile inside Gaza hundreds of thousands of civilians have been living for weeks without power, food and water or medical supplies.

The U.N. says more than 250 supply trucks entered Gaza Saturday — sixty of them reaching northern Gaza where the fighting has been intense.

Ambulances also reached Al Shifa hospital, now controlled by Israel's army, to help with evacuations. Israel says the war against Hamas will resume at the end of this temporary cease fire - a response to Hamas's October 7 attack. In a statement the U.N. said the longer the pause lasts, the more aid humanitarian will reach Gaza civilians.

We take a look at what has happened so far in the hostage for prisoner exchanges.

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An International Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas drives towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel on Nov. 25, 2023.

Nasser Nasser / AP / AP Palestinian prisoners released by Israel are welcomed to the West Bank town of Al Bireh Sunday Nov. 26, 2023.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A convoy carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, on Nov. 26, 2023.

Mahmoud Illean / AP / AP Shuruq Dwayat, left, a Palestinian prisoner released by Israel, is hugged by relatives as she arrives home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Bahar, early Nov. 26, 2023.

/ Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images A screen grab captured from a video shows the release of Israeli hostages as part of the exchange agreement during the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza City, Gaza on Nov. 26, 2023.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man climbs on the side as Red Cross staff and Palestinians prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, stand inside a bus as they are welcomed by crowds in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on Nov. 26, 2023.

/ Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images A screen grab captured from a video shows the release of Israeli hostages as part of the exchange agreement during the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza City, Gaza on Nov. 26, 2023.

Zain Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Asil al-Titi, a 23-year-old former prisoner from the occupied West Bank, sits between her two brothers on Nov. 25, 2023 at the famiy home in the Balata refugee camp, one day after her release from Israeli jail in exchange for hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR / NOOR for NPR In Beutunia, West Bank, released prisoners are greeted by chanting jubilant Palestinian crowds on Nov. 24, 2023.

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR / NOOR for NPR In Beutunia in West Bank, released prisoners (in gray) were hoisted on shoulders and danced around to songs and joy on Nov. 24, 2023.

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR / NOOR for NPR Palestinians cheer for the return of the prisoners in Beitunia, West Bank on Nov. 24, 2023.

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR / NOOR for NPR In Beitunia, West Bank people wait for Palestinian prisoners to be released on Nov. 24, 2023.

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR / NOOR for NPR This is Israeli Ofer Prison. It is where Palestinian prisoners who are part of the hostages-for-prisoners exchange with Israel would be driven out by International Committee of the Red Cross buses on Nov. 24, 2023.

Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR for NPR / NOOR for NPR People stand on overlook of Israeli Ofer Prison, where they were showing support waiting for expected release of Palestinian prisoners on Nov. 24, 2023.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Released Israeli hostages are brought to Schneider Hospital via helicopter in Petah Tikvah, Israel on Nov. 24, 2023.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Israelis gather to witness the first batch of hostages released being brought to Schneider Hospital via helicopter.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Released Israeli hostages are brought to Schneider Hospital via helicopter in Petah Tikvah, Israel.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Israelis gather to witness the first batch of hostages released being brought to Schneider Hospital via helicopter.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Hadas Calderon, right, who's children and ex husband are being held hostage in Gaza holds a sign that reads the 'power of mothers' outside Israel main army base on Nov. 24, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

/ Maya Levin for NPR / Maya Levin for NPR Volunteers handout yellow ribbons to benefit hostage families in the square in front of the Tel Aviv museum.