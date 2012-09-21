© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World News

Record Soap Bubble Holds 181 people

Published September 21, 2012 at 6:13 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There's a new king of pop. The Canadian performance artist Fan Yang set a Guinness record for number of people enclosed in a soap bubble. Yang burst the previous record by getting 181 people, arms at their sides, to resist the urge to poke the champion bubble as it slowly rose around them. The trick: a pulley system and 30 years of putting on bubble shows. He says you can try this at home with a mix of dish soap, glycerin and baking soda. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World News
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU