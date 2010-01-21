Photos: Making Do In Port-Au-Prince A Week After The Quake
1 of 8 — Men move blocks of ice from the only functioning ice plant in the city. Without power, it's the only way to keep food cool.
Photos by David Gilkey / NPR
2 of 8 — The main produce market in Port-au-Prince is open Thursday, but sellers say people aren't buying because they don't have money and the banks are closed.
3 of 8 — A boy waits for food supplied by the U.S. Army at a golf club above the capital.
4 of 8 — Women stand in a line for water in a park turned refugee camp across from the National Palace Thursday.
5 of 8 — Haitian National Police stand over patients in front of the National Palace waiting to be evacuated Thursday.
6 of 8 — A girl wears a tag that identifies her as a transfer patient to the USNS Comfort off the shore of Haiti.
7 of 8 — U.S. soldiers transfer patients to a staging area in front of the National Palace.
8 of 8 — Men walk across the roof of a collapsed supermarket in Port-au-Prince Wednesday.
