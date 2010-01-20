Photos: Field Hospital Receives Patients In Port-au-Prince
1 of 10 — A patient waits for treatment Tuesday at a field hospital set up by emergency medical teams in downtown Port-au-Prince.
All photos by John Poole / NPR/NPR
2 of 10 — Dr. Thea James from the Massachusetts 1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team speaks with one of many patients seeking treatment on the clinic's second day open.
3 of 10 — A nurse connects an intravenous tube to a patient inside the field hospital during its second day open.
4 of 10 — The makeshift pharmacy room in the hospital set up by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
5 of 10 — Physician's assistant Courtney Shores treats a patient with a head wound.
6 of 10 — Rebecca Pierre holds sick baby Judson Abela.
7 of 10 — A tent city has sprung up on the soccer field next to the field hospital.
8 of 10 — A girl peers though the wire separating the tent city from the field hospital.
9 of 10 — Members of the 82nd Airborne division carry nurse Yamile Fuentes to a helicopter for evacuation owing to an unspecified medical condition.
10 of 10 — A growing group of Haitians follows the 82nd Airborne division convoy, in charge of protecting the field hospital, down the street.
Copyright 2010 NPR