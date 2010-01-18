Photos: A Determined Quest For Essentials
1 of 8 — A Haitian man grips his knife as he prepares to enter a shop near downtown Port-au-Prince Sunday.
All photos by David Gilkey / NPR/NPR
2 of 8 — He emerges with a bag of goods, prepared to defend himself from others seeking food.
3 of 8 — Even after police fire shots in the air, another group returns to the building, passing the items out as quickly as they can.
4 of 8 — A Haitian man, draped in a French flag, guards a government building with a shotgun near the Port-au-Prince waterfront.
5 of 8 — A man who has retrieved a pair of scissors from the rubble defends his actions to the guard.
6 of 8 — A Haitian man removes a bundle of goods from a collapsed store near Port-au-Prince.
7 of 8 — Haitian men distribute water and soda they took from a market in shambles.
8 of 8 — Haitians gather outside a store to buy rice and wheat in downtown Port-au-Prince. Food is scarce and prices have skyrocketed since Tuesday.
