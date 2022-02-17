© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some superintendent responses included comments and concerns in their survey answers.
4 Images

Wallis superintendent survey 2

6.png
Some superintendent responses included comments and concerns in their survey answers. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
9.png
Some superintendent responses included comments and concerns in their survey answers. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
8.png
Some superintendent responses included comments and concerns in their survey answers. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
7.png
Some superintendent responses included comments and concerns in their survey answers. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
1/4