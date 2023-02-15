© 2021 KOSU
U.S. News

1 person was killed and 3 others injured in a shooting at an El Paso mall

By The Associated Press
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

"It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

