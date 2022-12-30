Why nearly the entire population of Tampa, Kan., visited Tampa, Fla.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You know when you put the name of your destination into Google Maps but accidentally select a town in the wrong state? That's why almost all the residents of Tampa, Kan., visited Tampa, Fla. Florida city's tourism board discovered the Kansas town that way, and 95 of its 105 residents took them up on a free trip offer. They were greeted at the airport with signs reading, you're not in Tampa, Kan., anymore. But maybe they were (singing) somewhere over the rainbow.

