Ohio man's flight was canceled but he was determined not to miss the Rose Parade

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Like thousands of others, Scott Huntley's flight got canceled, but he didn't want to miss the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena. After all, he's been attending them his whole life and volunteering for the past 36 years. So he drove from his home in Columbus, Ohio, all the way to California. He took the famous Route 66 because, as it turns out, Scott likes to get his kicks. And once you past Kingman, Barstow and San Bernardino, it leads right to the Rose Parade route.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROUTE 66")

CHUCK BERRY: (Singing) Get your kicks on Route 66.

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.