© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. News

Would you pay $114,000 for a pair of jeans?

Published December 12, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Would you pay $114,000 for a pair of jeans? That's what one shopper paid for a pair of heavy-duty miner's pants at an auction last week in Reno. They were found in an 1857 shipwreck, making them the oldest pair of jeans in the world, 16 years before the first pair made by Levi Strauss. Experts wonder if Strauss may have made them, but the company says that claim is pure speculation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. News
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU