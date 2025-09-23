After fireworks caused her dog to panic, a stranger offered them a ride home

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

In late 2020, Lara Friedman and her partner adopted a 9-week-old Rottweiler puppy. They affectionately named him The Dude.

"[It became] immediately clear he [was] sweet, playful, snuggly, protective and a total goofball," Friedman said.

Because they didn't have a backyard, the family developed a routine of walking The Dude four times a day.

"If he [had] his way [we would] stop and say hello to everyone on his route, especially kids," Friedman said. "And he takes very seriously his responsibility to sing along with ambulance and fire engine sirens."

Friedman and The Dude were out on one of these walks in July. It was their last stroll of the evening, around 9:30 p.m.. Suddenly, fireworks started going off overhead.

"They were right on top of us. You could smell them," Friedman recalled. "The Dude flipped out. He went into total panic mode."

It had rained earlier that evening and the sidewalks were slippery. Friedman weighs about 135 pounds. The Dude weighs 120 pounds. It quickly became clear that The Dude was likely going to drag her down the street, putting both of them into a dangerous situation.

"I'm standing [there] ... just frozen and the fireworks keep going off. And I realized there is no way I can get the two of us home safely," Friedman said.

Just then, a stranger walked past. When he noticed The Dude's panic, he stopped and tried to comfort the dog. Uncharacteristically, Friedman began to cry.

The man, whom Friedman believes introduced himself as Blake, asked her if she was OK.

"'I said, 'I can't get him home safely,'" Friedman recalled. "And he said, 'Would it help if I walked you home? I can try to help control him.'"

"And I said, 'I feel weird saying this, but yes, that would be helpful.'"

Blake went into his house and came back with another man named Bubba. Together, the three of them tried to wrangle The Dude down the sidewalk. But it didn't work.

So, Blake suggested he drive Friedman and The Dude home. Overwhelmed and out of options, Friedman gratefully accepted the offer. As Blake drove the car over, Bubba helped Friedman hold The Dude, as fireworks continued to go off above them.

The Dude was terrified, but as soon as they opened the car's back door, he ran over and hopped in. Blake drove them home.

Friedman will never forget the kindness Blake and Bubba showed to her and The Dude that evening.

"I don't know how that night would've turned out without these two angels, who came to my rescue and to The Dude's rescue. But I am so grateful and we will absolutely be paying this forward."

