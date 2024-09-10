The Line Fire burning in Southern California's mountains grows to more 20,000 acres

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A wildfire in Southern California has burned almost 24,000 acres since last week. From KVCR, Anthony Victoria reports on the Line Fire.

ANTHONY VICTORIA, BYLINE: On Monday, over 60 people ate lunch and slept on cots at a Red Cross shelter about 25 miles from the fire. Devin Neil (ph) was evacuated from the town of Highland in the foothills of the mountains over the weekend. She says she was impacted by the heavy smoke.

DEVIN NEIL: I suffer from asthma, so it was really essential for me to get out 'cause my eyes were really watery. I had chest pain. But luckily, I was able to get out of that area fast enough.

VICTORIA: The air quality has been so bad in the parts of Southern California around the fire that it's forced people to seal their doors with tape to prevent smoke from seeping into their homes. Bill Randall (ph) is another resident who was evacuated from his house in the community of Angelus Oaks on Sunday. He said that he was initially hesitant to leave but did after a neighbor encouraged him. He drove out in a rush with just his parrot and his truck.

BILL RANDALL: I would have liked to have gotten my Harley out, but hopefully, I don't lose everything.

VICTORIA: Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and has called in the California National Guard to help neighborhoods that have been evacuated.

For NPR News, I'm Anthony Victoria in San Bernardino.

