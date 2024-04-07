© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU's Oklahoma City (91.7 FM) and Ponca City (94.9 FM) signals will go off-air briefly Sunday afternoon for tower maintenance. We apologize in advance for the disruption.

Powerball draws numbers for estimated $1.3B jackpot after over 3 hour delay

By The Associated Press
Published April 7, 2024 at 2:04 AM CDT
A sign for the Powerball jackpot is displayed at a 7-Eleven, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Jenny Kane
/
AP
A sign for the Powerball jackpot is displayed at a 7-Eleven, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball drew the numbers early Sunday morning for an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot after a delay of more than three hours.

The numbers drawn were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

The latest drawing was the 41st since the last time someone won the jackpot on New Year's Day. That ties a record for consecutive drawings, set twice before in 2022 and 2021.

The jackpot, which ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, has grown so big because the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make winning so difficult. That enables the top prize to roll over three times per week for months.

The estimated $1.3 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

Saturday night's drawing was held up and took place just before 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled time of 10:59 p.m., Powerball said in a statement.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," the statement said. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

U.S. News
The Associated Press
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now