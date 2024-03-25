Photos: See D.C.'s cherry blossoms in peak bloom, bid farewell to 'Stumpy'

In Washington, D.C., throngs of people gather around the Tidal Basin to enjoy the peak bloom of the cherry blossom trees.
Later this spring, 158 of the trees will be cut down as part of a project to rebuild and raise the seawalls around the basin.
Among the trees to be removed is one very famous tree, known as "Stumpy."
It's a scraggly tree with a trunk that is mostly rotted out. At high tide, the base of the tree is flooded. Each spring, Stumpy's small branches burst into flower.
Our photographers captured the peak bloom, including final farewells to Stumpy.
Take a look:
