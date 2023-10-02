© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monday's Powerball jackpot is now worth more than $1 billion

By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion after no players hit it big Saturday night, continuing a stretch of lottery futility lasting for more than two months.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and red Powerball 22.

The jackpot for the next drawing Monday night remains the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery prizes.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

U.S. News
The Associated Press
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now