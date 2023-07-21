© 2021 KOSU
U.S. News

Weekly news quiz: From competing AIs to ready-to-strike unions, who's NOT in a fight?

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: Marta, UPS practice picketer, disturbing fish
Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images, Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
From left: Marta, UPS practice picketer, disturbing fish

This week saw a seemingly higher-than-usual number of people, animals and machines fighting the status quo. A mammal took on Big Dinosaur, albeit 125 million years ago. Workers faced down Big Capitalism with strikes and lawsuits. Authors sent a strongly worded letter to Big AI! Air conditioners are doing their best against Big Climate Change. The Women's World Cup is a veritable symphony of under-doggedness.

To stretch this already-strained metaphor even more, roséwave is battling Big Existential Angst and NPR subverted Big Genre Expectations by hosting a GWAR Tiny Desk.

Anyway, at least a few other things happened. How well were you paying attention?

U.S. News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
