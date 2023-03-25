Photos show the devastation caused by the deadly Mississippi tornado

Emergency responders are digging out after a rare, long-lasting tornado tore through western Mississippi Friday night, killing at least 23 people and leaving a trail of destruction behind.
The tornado — which landed in Rolling Fork around 8 p.m. local time and then plowed through nearby towns including Silver City, Black Hawk and Winona — lasted for more than an hour, which a federal meteorologist called "very rare."
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.