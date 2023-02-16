© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. News

The suspect charged with killing 7 people at 2 California farms pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST
A cluster of mobile homes is seen at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. The site is one of two farms where a shooter killed seven people. Prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old man in the case. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.
Santiago Mejia
/
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
A cluster of mobile homes is seen at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. The site is one of two farms where a shooter killed seven people. Prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old man in the case. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A farmworker charged with killing seven people last month in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Chunli Zhao, 66, is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 23 he opened fire at the Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where he worked, killing four co-workers and wounding another one. They said he then drove to a mushroom farm he was fired from in 2015 and shot to death three former co-workers.

Zhao admitted to the shootings during a jailhouse media interview days after the shooting. Zhao told KNTV-TV he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored.

Dressed in a red jail uniform on Thursday, Zhao appeared behind a glass partition in the courtroom with his head bowed and spoke only when a Mandarin translator relayed questions from the judge, the Mercury News reported. At a hearing last week, Zhao sobbed so loudly that the judge called for a brief recess.

The judge last week issued a gag order prohibiting prosecuting and defense attorneys, as well as Zhao and the county sheriff's office, from talking to reporters about the facts of the case or sharing opinions about what happened. They can still discuss rulings that were made in open court and the procedural status of upcoming hearings.

Earlier, the judge granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

U.S. News
The Associated Press
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU