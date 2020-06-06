Photos: A Look At The Massive D.C. Protests Over Police Brutality

Tens of thousands of demonstrators crisscrossed Washington, D.C., on Saturday, as protests against police brutality in the nation's capital continued into a second straight weekend.

Multiple groups gathered peacefully at several major landmarks, from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol to the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The protests, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police, are the city's biggest yet since a white Minneapolis officer pinned the 46-year-old black man to the ground with his knee until he died.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Left photo: Sky Vang of Washington, D.C., marked her birthday Saturday. "I gotta celebrate my birthday this way because I may not get another," she said. Right photo: Davian Rasberry, left, Joy Davis, middle, Deshawn Raspberry, right, were passing out supplies and water to demonstrators.

/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR / Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR Protesters wrote messages of hope and anger on the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in response to the death of George Floyd and against police brutality in Washington, D.C.

/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR / Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR Protester Devonne Perkins, 30, demonstrates against the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Washington, D.C.

/ Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR / Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR Thousands of protesters demonstrate on the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU A gathering of peaceful protesters marches down Pennsylvania Avenue.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR / Eman Mohammed for NPR People passing by Black Lives Matter signs posted outside the historic Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR / Eman Mohammed for NPR Thousands of people took to the streets in a march to Capitol Hill following a protest at the Dirksen Senate Office Building.