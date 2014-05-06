Judge Rules Mo. Man Won't Have To Serve 13-Year Prison Term

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Mike Anderson of Missouri was ready to do time. He was convicted for his role in a robbery. Due to a clerical error, he was never told to report to prison. Anderson waited year after year and even reminded the state - hello? prison term. He went on with life, started a business, got married and had kids. After 13 years, the state found its mistake. But now a judge has freed Anderson, citing his exemplary behavior.