Super Bowl Gambling Includes 'Gimmick' Bets

Published January 28, 2014 at 4:00 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Denver Broncos are a two and a half point favorite to win the Super Bowl, but you didn't need to know that in order to gamble. The Seattle Times reports that one-third of Super Bowl gambling now consists of gimmick bets. You can bet on the number of times Peyton Manning says Omaha. Or on whether Renee Fleming makes a mistake in the "National Anthem," or even the color of Gatorade that is dumped on the winning coach after the game.

Ten to one says green. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

