Trans choir lifts voices

Recent pushes from the state legislature to target queer issues in schools and medicine have mobilized 2SLGBTQ+ Oklahomans, and the Transgender Action Choir is lifting their voices to speak up.

Transgender Action Choir is led by its Director Ramona. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
