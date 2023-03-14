4 Images
Trans choir lifts voices
Recent pushes from the state legislature to target queer issues in schools and medicine have mobilized 2SLGBTQ+ Oklahomans, and the Transgender Action Choir is lifting their voices to speak up.
IMG_9915.jpg
Transgender Action Choir is led by its Director Ramona. (Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma)
IMG_9953.jpg
IMG_9996.jpg
IMG_9969.jpg
