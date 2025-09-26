© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU is pushing toward the future — join us!
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters.
Donate now!

Former FBI director James Comey indicted 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI director James Comey on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional hearing.

President Trump has targeted Comey after the FBI under Comey investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign for possible ties to Russia.

Career prosecutors had not found sufficient evidence for charges, but Trump’s handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, went against their advice. She took over as U.S. attorney for the influential Eastern District of Virginia just days ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ryan Lucas, who covers the Justice Department for NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Top Stories from NPR
Here & Now Newsroom
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!