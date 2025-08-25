© 2025 KOSU
Hunger organization declares famine in Gaza City

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

The world’s leading authority on hunger said the Gaza Strip’s largest city is gripped by famine, and that it’s likely to spread until there is a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on food aid.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine is happening in Gaza City and could spread to other cities in the south by the end of next month.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, chief executive officer of the humanitarian group Mercy Corps, talks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz about the crisis.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

