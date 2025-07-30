© 2025 KOSU
U.S. lawmakers call for Trump to address Gaza hunger crisis

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:38 AM CDT

U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are breaking with their support for Israel and calling on President Trump to do more to address the hunger crisis in Gaza.

Nahal Toosi, senior foreign affairs correspondent with Politico, joins us to discuss how the U.S. posture on Israel’s war in Gaza is shifting and how that might impact longstanding ties with Israel.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

