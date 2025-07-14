© 2025 KOSU
Veteran on end of Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in the U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT

On Monday, Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, ends for Afghans in the U.S. This affects more than 11,000 Afghans in the country, many of whom were vital to America’s war efforts in Afghanistan.

For more on his concerns about the welfare of people like his interpreter, Andrew Sullivan, an Afghanistan war veteran, speaks with host Robin Young. Sullivan is the executive director of No One Left Behind, a nonprofit supporting former interpreters and U.S. government employees from Iraq and Afghanistan coming to and staying in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
