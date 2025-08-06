© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, but not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

Airlines want to use AI to set ticket prices. The federal government is raising concerns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 6, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

The Department of Transportation is raising concerns about airlines using artificial intelligence to set ticket prices based on customers’ personal information. Airline ticket prices already fluctuate, but adding AI could customize the cost of a flight.

We talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how AI could show up in ticket prices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Technology Business
Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content