4 Oklahoma tribal nations to reduce risks with new cybersecurity grant program

The program aims to empower tribal nations to stay ahead of cybersecurity and digital threats by ensuring they have the tools and resources to protect themselves from cyber vulnerabilities.

Four tribal nations in Oklahoma, the Muscogee, Choctaw, Cherokee, and Chickasaw, are receiving funding from this program.

“For far too long, Tribal Nations have faced digital and cybersecurity threats without the resources necessary to build resilience,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in a release. “The Department of Homeland Security’s first-ever Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program awards announced today – made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will help tribes and tribal communities ensure they have the tools to assess risks, implement solutions, and increase cyber defenses.”

The Muscogee Nation received the most financial support, amounting to over $1 million. The Choctaw, Cherokee and Chickasaw nations also were awarded grant assistance totaling over $2 million.

All of the tribes selected for the awards must participate in select Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency services, such as a review of cybersecurity programs.

CISA along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security announced the grant awards.