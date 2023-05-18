© 2021 KOSU
Technology

Chickasaw language keyboard now available on Apple devices

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

A collaboration between the Chickasaw Nation and Apple is helping bring the Chickasaw language into the digital age — one keyboard stroke at a time.

The Chickasaw language is called Chikashshanompaꞌ. And for the first time, a keyboard for it is available now for iPhone, iPad and Apple computers.

anompa-display.jpg
Chickasaw Nation

The new keyboard enables users to type in the Chickasaw language on their Apple device and includes a special character for pitch accents and nasal vowels.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says this device and collaboration with Apple is a positive step towards language revitalization, a major priority for the tribal nation.

"Our language is critically vital to maintaining our unique cultural identity as Chickasaw people," said Anoatubby. "The Chickasaw keyboard included in this recent update is a positive step in our efforts to revitalize, and modernize, our language."

Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
