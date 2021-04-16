-
The spelling change is a feat for the Turkish government that has been pushing for countries to recognize its Turkish name.
People are protesting a court ruling to sentence Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to prison and bar him from politics for two-plus years. He's seen as a key challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish police have apprehended more suspects in connection with the bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others.
Government officials from six foreign nations — including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey — spent over $750,000 at the Trump International Hotel during his presidency, according to new documents.
Turkish authorities blamed a Kurdish group active in Syria. Turkey views the group as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which it has been battling for decades.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast on Istiklal Avenue. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed that the nation will not bow to terrorism.
Antalya is a longtime Russian tourist destination that's become a refuge for those who don't want to fight in the war. But things are getting more complicated for Russians in Turkey.
Men are fleeing Russia by land or air days after President Vladimir Putin said he was mobilizing more forces into Ukraine. NPR met Russians arriving in Turkey, where they don't need visas to enter.
The deal allows Ukraine to resume shipments from the Black Sea to world markets and Russia to export grain and fertilizers, clearing the way for millions of tons of desperately needed materials.
Turkey's rebranding campaign, which began in December, is characterized as an effort to better represent its culture abroad. It also distances the country from some less-flattering associations.