© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Question 820

Oklahomans can vote on the legalization of recreational cannabis in a special election on March 7, 2023.

State Question 820 would legalize cannabis for adults over 21, and it would allow some people with drug convictions the opportunity to have their cannabis convictions reversed and criminal records expunged.