-
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at his golf course a week ago in Florida had a pre-trial detention hearing. The judge denied bail for Ryan Routh.
-
The acting director of the Secret Service also cited “complacency” from others, as well as over-reliance on mobile devices and flaws in advance planning.
-
The apparent second assassination attempt of Donald Trump is stirring concern about growing political violence in the U.S.
-
The suspect "didn’t even get close to getting a round off," and never had a line of sight on Trump, authorities said. Ryan Wesley Routh is facing federal gun-related charges in the incident.
-
Ryan Wesley Routh's digital footprint paints a picture of a disillusioned former Trump supporter who took up an impassioned defense of Ukraine. Here's what else we know about the 58-year-old suspect.
-
Former President Trump was the target of what the FBI said “appears to be an attempted assassination” at his West Palm Beach golf club. President Biden said he was briefed and a person has been detained.
-
The FBI says the gunman who targeted former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., in mid-July viewed it as a "target of opportunity."
-
Giffords served in the House of Representatives until 2012, after an assassination attempt left her with a severe brain injury. Along with Giffords, 18 other people were shot. Six were killed.
-
The agency said the former president was struck by a bullet or a fragment of a bullet on July 13 during a political rally in Butler, Pa.
-
Kimberly Cheatle was subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee following the shooting at Trump’s western Pennsylvania rally July 13.