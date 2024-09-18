-
The return of 14 Republican presidential electors linked to efforts to reverse Donald Trump’s 2020 loss raises questions about what they will do if Trump loses again in their states.
In a hearing marked by moments of tension and humor, Trump and Justice Department lawyers clashed over how the federal election interference case against the former president should proceed.
The Justice Department is asking for more time to share next steps in the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump.
Jenna Ellis, a onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump, has agreed to a cooperation agreement with Arizona’s attorney general in the state official’s “fake electors” case.
More than a dozen fake electors, indicted for crimes related to attempting to overthrow the 2020 election, are delegates at the RNC to nominate Donald Trump as he tries, again, to win a second term.
A judge has potentially killed the fake elector case in Nevada with a ruling that state prosecutors chose the wrong venue to file the case. The state attorney general says he will appeal.
A grand jury in Arizona has indicted a slew of Trump allies for their efforts to try to keep him in power after the 2020 election. Arizona is now the fourth state where "fake electors" face charges.
The judge overseeing the Georgia racketeering case against Donald Trump and his allies has quashed a number of charges related to soliciting officials to violate their oaths of office.
A judge postponed Donald Trump's trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president remains unresolved in the courts. A new date was not set.