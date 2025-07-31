2028 Los Angeles Olympics - OKC

-
With only 1,120 days until the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City is gearing up for its role in the games. To supplement LA’s sports facilities, OKC will host 9 canoe slalom sessions and 17 softball sessions.
Oklahoma City officials are putting their money where their mouth is for the 2028 Summer Olympics. City Council unanimously approved a resolution affirming the city’s commitment to the Olympics Tuesday morning.
Mayor David Holt painted a hopeful picture for Oklahoma City in his 2024 State of the City speech.