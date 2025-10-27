2025 federal government shutdown

-
A Pennsylvania mother of three says she's set to lose $200 in food assistance next month if the government shutdown continues into November. She's now deciding which bills not to pay.
As food benefits for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans could be canceled Saturday, tribal nations are pulling together resources for people if their benefits run dry.
As most lawmakers stay home during the shutdown, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., keeps reporting to his Capitol Hill office, urging Congress to return to work and end the standoff.
Offices for the financial support arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture are expected to reopen Thursday, and core operations will also resume during the federal government shutdown.
Food assistance for almost 700,000 Oklahomans in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will be suspended next month because of the federal government shutdown. People use the program to help buy groceries for their households.
The government shutdown stops USDA from administering farm subsidies, raising the specter of growing farm foreclosures. It also delays a bailout President Trump had promised for farmers impacted by tariffs.
Volunteers with ties to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing have stepped up to give tours at the National Memorial there as park rangers are furloughed during the government shutdown.
As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, Oklahoma’s two largest airports aren’t playing a controversial video blaming Democrats for the lapse in appropriations.
Because of the government shutdown, the National Flood Insurance Program is no longer writing new policies. It's causing problems for would-be homeowners, but private companies have stepped in to help.
More than a million low-income mothers and children in the Midwest and Great Plains rely on a national food assistance program. The Trump administration says it will help provide temporary funding to keep the program afloat, but food advocates say it’s a short-term fix.