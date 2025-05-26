Show your support during KOSU's summer fundraiser!
KOSU’s fiscal year ends on June 30.
While budget talks can seem boring at times, it’s an incredibly important topic right now for public media stations like KOSU. Federal funding is in limbo for all public media. The situation is very fluid right now, but it can have tremendous impacts on KOSU’s future ability to provide the local news, independent music, emergency alerts, and community connection that so many in Oklahoma have come to rely on from this station.
Budgeting for the future is a top priority for us, and it is during this fiscal year-end fundraiser that your membership can have the most impact.
As a bonus, we are offering thank-you gifts and a special dollar-for-dollar match when you become a member of KOSU for the first time. Whether you are new to public radio or have been listening to KOSU for a long time, every donation matters during this campaign.
Here are some suggested monthly giving levels, along with thank-you gifts:
Members donating at this level get to choose any day of the year to have a special message read over the air. This is your chance to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or memorial with all KOSU listeners and uniquely honor that special day. A staff person will reach out following the donation to arrange a date and message. Please allow for 2-4 weeks for contact.
Pick a level that's right for you and your budget to help KOSU and KOSU's budget! Thanks!