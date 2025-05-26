Show your support during KOSU's summer fundraiser!

KOSU’s fiscal year ends on June 30.

While budget talks can seem boring at times, it’s an incredibly important topic right now for public media stations like KOSU. Federal funding is in limbo for all public media. The situation is very fluid right now, but it can have tremendous impacts on KOSU’s future ability to provide the local news, independent music, emergency alerts, and community connection that so many in Oklahoma have come to rely on from this station.

Budgeting for the future is a top priority for us, and it is during this fiscal year-end fundraiser that your membership can have the most impact.

As a bonus, we are offering thank-you gifts and a special dollar-for-dollar match when you become a member of KOSU for the first time. Whether you are new to public radio or have been listening to KOSU for a long time, every donation matters during this campaign.

Start a monthly membership today or increase your annual giving now and every day you will hear the impact of your membership in the year ahead. Become a member now!

Here are some suggested monthly giving levels, along with thank-you gifts:

2025 Keep It Local OK card



This discount card is good to use at restaurants and business across the state including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Edmond, Norman, Enid, Yukon and more. NOTE: cards are valid for calendar year 2025. $5 per month or $60 annual

Set of KOSU stickers, along with a 1-year NPR+ app subscription.



You'll get three KOSU stickers, plus you’ll enjoy a year-long subscription to the NPR+ app where you can enjoy all your favorite NPR programs, ad free, with a click of a button. $10 per month or $120 annual

The 'Choose KOSU' t-shirt!



The 'Choose KOSU' t-shirt says it all! It is a black t-shirt and has the retro NPR logo on the front and the “Choose KOSU” slogan on the back. This shirt comes in sizes X-small through 3X-large. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a walking billboard for KOSU! $15 per month or $180 annual

An annual digital subscription to The New York Times



An annual digital subscription to The New York Times. The perfect companion to the radio show The Daily, you will have access to all NYT content on any platform. NOTE: You must provide a valid email address to get this gift. $20 per month or $240 annual

A day of programming of your choice on KOSU’s airwaves



Members donating at this level get to choose any day of the year to have a special message read over the air. This is your chance to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or memorial with all KOSU listeners and uniquely honor that special day. A staff person will reach out following the donation to arrange a date and message. Please allow for 2-4 weeks for contact. $500 annual

Pick a level that's right for you and your budget to help KOSU and KOSU's budget! Thanks!