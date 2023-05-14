Memphis Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after a video in which he appears to flash a gun

Updated May 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM ET

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Sunday that the team had suspended guard Ja Morant after a social media video appeared to show him holding a handgun.

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant," the team said in a tweet.

"He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time."

A video circulating on social media shows Morant in a car with several other people, and at one point the NBA star is seen holding what appears to be a gun.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league was aware of the social media post and gathering more information.

It's not the first time this year the 23-year-old has run into trouble with the league.

The NBA suspended Morant in March for eight games without pay after officials decided that he engaged in "conduct detrimental to the league" when he livestreamed a video of himself "holding a firearm in an intoxicated state" at a club near Denver.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement at the time. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

