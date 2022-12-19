World Cup fans in Los Angeles turn out to celebrate Argentina's championship

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In our coverage, we've heard what the World Cup sounded like in Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and also now just in New York. Now let's go to Rocco's Tavern here in Culver City, Calif. Now this was the sound when one last penalty kick gave Argentina the win.

(CHEERING)

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Friends and strangers hugged. They high-fived each other and chanted Lionel Messi's name.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi.

INSKEEP: Across the street, fans packed into the Argentine bakery and cafe the Grand Casino, and they crowded around a big TV screen to see Messi finally hold that World Cup trophy.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ: The game riveted Diego Chojkier.

DIEGO CHOJKIER: I'm so emotional. I couldn't believe that France came back. I always believed Argentina was going to make it - an unbelievable win.

INSKEEP: Gustavo Guerra got choked up.

GUSTAVO GUERRA: It's been 36 years we've been waiting for a World Cup, and we did it. It was amazing. We didn't give up. We lost the first game against Saudi Arabia, and we never looked back, man. We just kept on going. And we can finally rest. We're champions of the world.

INSKEEP: Most people in the world were not yet born when Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986. So now a new generation of fans has a victory to remember.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ: This is NPR News.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in Spanish).

(SOUNDBITE OF THE GO! TEAM'S "JUNIOR KICKSTART") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.