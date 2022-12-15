England won't be the World Cup champs — despite the message on some T-shirts

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. An English Company was getting so excited that it ordered 18,000 T-shirts with the message England World Cup winners 2022. As you may know, England is out of the World Cup after losing to France in the quarterfinals. Since the gamble didn't pay off, the T-shirts are now on sale at a third of the original cost. The company's managing director told Sky News he encourages England fans to still buy a shirt and wear it with pride. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.