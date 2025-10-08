© 2025 KOSU
New evidence found in Kyren Lacy case raises questions about police investigation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT

Kyren Lacy, a wide receiver for the Louisiana State University Tigers and prospect for the NFL draft, died by suicide in April after he was accused of causing a fatal crash in December.

New evidence from his lawyer is raising questions about the police investigation.

Joel Anderson, senior staff writer at The Ringer and co-host of the podcast “The Press Box,” joins us to discuss.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

