Glencoe Schools, families sue OSSAA over 'Linked Rule' decision against student athletes

According to the lawsuit, the OSSAA says the students violated Rule 24, also known as the " Linked Rule ," a controversial provision intended to keep students from transferring from following a coach to a new school district.

Three of the four named students in the lawsuit attended a team camp in May at Glencoe with Coach Garrett Schubert. The students later applied through the transfer portal when it opened in June.

But, according to the lawsuit, OSSAA said the students should have unenrolled from their previous districts first.

Glencoe's attorney, Hannah Whitten with the firm Whitten Burrage, said there is no OSSAA provision requiring that.

"There's been no requirement to unenroll your kid before the school year starts and before the transfer portals open," Whitten said. "So they did everything to the letter of the law."

The plaintiffs appealed OSSAA's decision at a Wednesday hearing, but the Board of Directors voted unanimously to uphold its ruling.

The suit requests an order from the court determining the OSSAA's ruling to be unreasonable, as well as a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against OSSAA's enforcement of the rule on the students.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the student athletes' families, Glencoe Public Schools and Coach Garrett Schubert.

Plaintiffs have submitted sworn testimony that no recruiting occured. Whitten also said OSSAA released guidance on May 20 that said summer participation before June 1 would not affect student eligibility.

Rule 24 has been the target of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Drummond ordered the organization to end its enforcement in September. In response, OSSAA temporarily suspended its enforcement of the rule.

Lawmakers voiced support for the students in a Thursday news release.

"Oklahomans believe in fairness and opportunity. OSSAA's decision here undermines both, and it's why the Legislature must look closely at reforming how these decisions are made," Sen. Avery Frix (R-Muskogee) said.

In a statement to StateImpact, Gov. Kevin Stitt urged the OSSAA to reconsider its position and let the students compete.

"When I fought for open transfer, it was to ensure that every student in Oklahoma had equal opportunity to succeed. For many students, athletics are an essential part of a well-rounded education," Stitt said. "It is disappointing that OSSAA would continue to perpetuate a system that bars students from the opportunity to compete — especially when many students rely on the opportunity athletics provides to pursue higher education."

A spokesperson for OSSAA declined to comment, citing the litigation.