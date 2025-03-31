Oklahoma City to host canoe slalom, softball competitions for 2028 Olympics

Oklahoma City is set to host the canoe slalom and softball events for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced Friday that host city Los Angeles approved its final venue plan.

“The Los Angeles City Council voted today to approve LA28’s venues proposal, and we are incredibly grateful to the Council for its consideration and approval,” said Holt.

"With that final approval, it is now official. Two sports from the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles – softball and canoe slalom – will be staged in their entirety in America’s 20th largest city. This is really happening. The Olympics are coming to OKC."

"Now that this is official, our work in Oklahoma City can truly begin, and hosting these events goes far beyond the venues," Holt said. "It is quite possible that Oklahoma City could have competitions taking place throughout the full duration of the Los Angeles Olympics, which will become clear as LA28 works to finalize their competition schedule in the coming months."

The OKC City Council is expected to vote on a resolution in April outlining the city's plans and naming the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber as the local host organization.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board is scheduled to confirm Los Angeles' final plan on April 9.