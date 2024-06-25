© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Potawatomi Fire close out undefeated season with TBL crown

KOSU | By Sarah Liese
Published June 25, 2024 at 5:10 AM CDT
The Potawatomi Fire are two-time TBL champions— the first team in the league to do so.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
The Potawatomi Fire made history as the first two-time champions in the history of The Basketball League, sweeping the Saint Louis Griffins in a best-of-three series.

The final game of the TBL season began with a rocky start after the newly named MVP, Chuck Guy, was ejected three minutes into the game for an altercation that escalated to Guy “making contact” with Griffin guard NiSean Rigmaiden’s head.

Tension between teams continued throughout the game, inside the FireLake Arena and the score remained close until the Fire eventually pulled away. The Fire finally clinched the TBL crown with a 119-108 score, marking a milestone for the Fire and the league.

Paul Harrison looks over his shoulder while two Griffins try to steal the ball at the FireLake Arena on June 23, 2023.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Fire’s Ricky Artis II won TBL 6th Man of the Year and led the team, scoring 34 points and making seven rebounds in the FireLake Arena. He said Sunday’s game was a challenge the team had to overcome, but facing obstacles was nothing new.

“Off-court struggles and even the oncoming struggles— even with losing Chuck tonight— it's just been so many struggles over time,” Artis II said. “It's just where we can still get the job done. I can't be more grateful than that.”

Ricky Artis II shoots a layup for the Fire on June 23, 2024.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Coach Mark Dannhoff won Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. But he credits his players for the award.

“We do it together,” Dannhoff said. “It's really a team honor. I couldn't do it without them, and I give the credit to them.”

He also attributed some of the Fire’s success to the fans who came out to support the team.

“They refuse to let us lose,” Dannhoff said. “We had a game last year in the semis where we were down 18 with eight minutes to go, and we came all the way back and won by 10. …and tonight, they were a big part of our win.”

The Potawatomi Fire is the first tribally-owned basketball team in the state. They are owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

Paul Harrison goes up for the shot
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Paul Harrison goes up for the shot while Chris Hill tries to block the ball on June 23, 2024.
K.D. Moore goes up for a layup on June 23, 2024.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Sarah Liese
Sarah Liese reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
