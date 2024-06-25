Potawatomi Fire close out undefeated season with TBL crown

The final game of the TBL season began with a rocky start after the newly named MVP, Chuck Guy, was ejected three minutes into the game for an altercation that escalated to Guy “making contact” with Griffin guard NiSean Rigmaiden’s head.

Tension between teams continued throughout the game, inside the FireLake Arena and the score remained close until the Fire eventually pulled away. The Fire finally clinched the TBL crown with a 119-108 score, marking a milestone for the Fire and the league.

Sarah Liese / KOSU Paul Harrison looks over his shoulder while two Griffins try to steal the ball at the FireLake Arena on June 23, 2023.

Fire’s Ricky Artis II won TBL 6th Man of the Year and led the team, scoring 34 points and making seven rebounds in the FireLake Arena. He said Sunday’s game was a challenge the team had to overcome, but facing obstacles was nothing new.

“Off-court struggles and even the oncoming struggles— even with losing Chuck tonight— it's just been so many struggles over time,” Artis II said. “It's just where we can still get the job done. I can't be more grateful than that.”

Sarah Liese / KOSU Ricky Artis II shoots a layup for the Fire on June 23, 2024.

Coach Mark Dannhoff won Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. But he credits his players for the award.

“We do it together,” Dannhoff said. “It's really a team honor. I couldn't do it without them, and I give the credit to them.”

He also attributed some of the Fire’s success to the fans who came out to support the team.

“They refuse to let us lose,” Dannhoff said. “We had a game last year in the semis where we were down 18 with eight minutes to go, and we came all the way back and won by 10. …and tonight, they were a big part of our win.”

The Potawatomi Fire is the first tribally-owned basketball team in the state. They are owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.