Sports

Oklahoma State University announces $325 million plan to upgrade athletic facilities

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
An aerial overview of the OSU Athletics Vision Plan.
Oklahoma State University
The Gallagher-Iba Arena Welcome Plaza is fan-focused, with added premium parking and tailgating experiences to enhance the fan experience from the moment they arrive for an event.
Oklahoma State University
The plan includes a new softball facility partially located on the former site of Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
Oklahoma State University
The plan proposes an addition to the existing wrestling facility, which would increase the size of the wrestling room, allowing for additional mat space and amenities.
Oklahoma State University
A new basketball practice facility will feature two practice courts for both men's and women's teams, who are at times displaced during other athletic and campus events on the Gallagher-Iba Arena game court.
Oklahoma State University
The vision plan proposes an indoor track and field facility south of the existing outdoor track and field complex.
Oklahoma State University
The Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute will unite the academic expertise of OSU's human performance and nutrition experts with data-informed strategies and resources from the university's athletic partners. It will be located immediately adjacent to the existing practice fields and the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.
Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University announced a $325 million plan to upgrade its athletic facilities on Monday.

OSU Athletics Director Chad Weiberg says the plan is necessary for the future growth and success of Cowboy athletics.

"This vision plan provides a road map for the next phase of an athletics village that will be unrivaled in collegiate sports," said Weiberg.

The plan calls for new practice facilities for basketball and wrestling, a new softball stadium and an indoor track and field facility. There are also planned upgrades for the football, equestrian and golf programs.

Officials say the plan is based on offering student-athlete support, improving the fan experience and bolstering the university’s ability to attract student-athletes.

There is no specific timeline for the plan to be implemented, as it will be based on future fundraising and available resources.

Find the full details of the plan here.

