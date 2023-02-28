Oklahoma State University announces $325 million plan to upgrade athletic facilities

Oklahoma State University announced a $325 million plan to upgrade its athletic facilities on Monday.

OSU Athletics Director Chad Weiberg says the plan is necessary for the future growth and success of Cowboy athletics.

"This vision plan provides a road map for the next phase of an athletics village that will be unrivaled in collegiate sports," said Weiberg.

The plan calls for new practice facilities for basketball and wrestling, a new softball stadium and an indoor track and field facility. There are also planned upgrades for the football, equestrian and golf programs.

Officials say the plan is based on offering student-athlete support, improving the fan experience and bolstering the university’s ability to attract student-athletes.

There is no specific timeline for the plan to be implemented, as it will be based on future fundraising and available resources.

Find the full details of the plan here.